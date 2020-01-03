Qassem Soleimani assassination is a big post-Brexit test for Johnson, writes Robert Peston

President Trump’s decision to assassinate Qassem Soleimani accelerates perhaps the most important post-Brexit decision faced by Boris Johnson: whether to stand with the US or the EU at moments of potentially acute global crisis.

What happens next will largely be conditioned by how Iran responds and retaliates. But all Western governments are examining their options.

In particular, France’s President Macron will be working hard to forge a coordinated EU and European response, not least because through the G7 over the summer he endeavoured to engineer a dialogue between President Trump and Iran, those close to Macron say he admires Johnson.