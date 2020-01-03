Queen celebrates new decade with portrait alongside her three heirs

The Queen is celebrating the start of the new decade with a portrait of herself with her three heirs.

The photograph of Her Majesty alongside the Prince of Wales, Duke of Cambridge and Prince George was taken in Buckingham Palace’s throne room shortly before Christmas.

This is only the second time that a portrait of all four royals together has been issued.

The first was released in April 2016 to mark the Queen’s 90th birthday, with the picture then printed on commemorative stamps.

The Queen stands at the front of the new image in a white dress accessorised with a blue brooch and holding one of her iconic handbags.

George, in tartan trousers and a white shirt stands with his grandfather – in a navy pinstripe suit – on a red-carpeted step.