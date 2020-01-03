Three firms to pay £10.5m following summer power cut that sparked travel mayhem

Three companies have agreed to pay £10.5 million to the energy watchdog's redress fund over the power cuts in August which left more than one million customers without power and caused travel chaos, regulator Ofgem has said.

Ofgem's investigation into the power cuts on August 9 found that the combined loss of two large generators, and the smaller loss of generation at a local level, together triggered the disconnection, loss of power and disruption to more than one million consumers.

This included many commuters and rail passengers with traffic lights down and trains coming to a standstill.

It said on Friday that two large power stations, Hornsea One Ltd and Little Barford, did not remain connected after the lightning strike.

Hornsea One Ltd, co-owned by Orsted, and Little Barford, operated by RWE, have agreed to make a voluntary payment of £4.5 million each into Ofgem's redress fund, it added