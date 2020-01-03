UK Weather Forecast: A chilly night with a touch of frost in places

This Evening and Tonight:

Rain or showers in northern Scotland, perhaps a little snow especially for Shetland. Elsewhere isolated showers in the west fading, many areas seeing clear spells. Chilly with a touch of frost in places. Some western fringes may cloud up later.

Saturday:

Rain will continue in parts of northern Scotland. Elsewhere dry weather predominating. After a chilly, relatively clear start, probably turning cloudier in places, perhaps with the odd spot of rain.

ITV Weather Presenter Amanda Houston with the latest, national forecast: