UK Weather Forecast: A mostly dry weekend

Saturday:

Rain will continue in parts of northern Scotland. Elsewhere dry weather predominating. After a chilly, relatively clear start, probably turning cloudier in places, perhaps with the odd spot of rain.

Outlook for Sunday to Tuesday:

Unsettled, especially across the north with spells of rain, heavy at times and most persistent over northwest Scotland. Often windy and potentially very windy in the north on Tuesday. Mild.

ITV Weather Presenter Amanda Houston with the latest, national forecast: