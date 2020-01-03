US to send 3,000 troops to Middle East after Iranian general Qassem Soleimani killed in US airstrike

Almost 3,000 US troops will be sent to the Middle East after an American rocket killed an Iranian military chief, Washington has said.

It comes after Iran has warned of "harsh retaliation" following a US airstrike that killed Tehran's top general, Qassam Soleimani.

On Friday leaders of both Iran and the United States fired rhetoric at one another, with an adviser to Tehran stating: "Trump, through his gamble, has dragged the US into the most dangerous situation in the region."

The airstrike was quickly followed by a chorus of appeals for a climbdown in tensions between Iran and the United States. Governments around the world have been vying to find a consistent position on the killing that deescalates tensions.

In Iranian cities mourners protested against the death and the US intervention, a match strike against the tension tinder box that is the Middle East.