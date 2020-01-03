- ITV Report
-
US to send 3,000 troops to Middle East after Iranian general Qassem Soleimani killed in US airstrike
Almost 3,000 US troops will be sent to the Middle East after an American rocket killed an Iranian military chief, Washington has said.
It comes after Iran has warned of "harsh retaliation" following a US airstrike that killed Tehran's top general, Qassam Soleimani.
On Friday leaders of both Iran and the United States fired rhetoric at one another, with an adviser to Tehran stating: "Trump, through his gamble, has dragged the US into the most dangerous situation in the region."
The airstrike was quickly followed by a chorus of appeals for a climbdown in tensions between Iran and the United States. Governments around the world have been vying to find a consistent position on the killing that deescalates tensions.
In Iranian cities mourners protested against the death and the US intervention, a match strike against the tension tinder box that is the Middle East.
Trump claims airstrike should have happened 'many years ago'
US President Donald Trump - who had earlier in the night tweeted an image of an American flag - said the general was responsible for many deaths abroad and in Iran.
He said that he "should have been taken out many years ago".
Defence officials, who spoke on condition of anonymity to discuss a decision not yet announced by the Pentagon, said the troops are from the 82nd Airborne Division at Fort Bragg, North Carolina.
The United States urged American citizens to leave Iraq "immediately".
U.S. embassies have issued a security alert for Americans in Lebanon, Bahrain Kuwait and Nigeria.
Around 5,200 American troops are already based in Iraq to train Iraqi forces and help in the fight against Islamic State group militants - that number will almost double with this new deployment.