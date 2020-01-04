Australia’s wildfire crisis set to worsen

Australia is bracing for one of the worst days in its wildfire crisis as strong winds and high temperatures are forecast to bring flames to more populated areas, including the suburbs of Sydney.

New South Wales Premier Gladys Berejiklian says her state is facing “another terrible day” on Saturday and has called on people in areas threatened by the fires to leave while they can.

Officials warned a fire in a national park west of Sydney had the potential to spread into the city’s outer western suburbs.