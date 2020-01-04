Dozens dead in landslides as flash floods hit Indonesian capital

A woman holds her hands to her face as she wades flood water in Jakarta. Credit: AP

Landslides and floods triggered by torrential downpours have left at least 53 people dead in and around Indonesia’s capital, officials said. Monsoon rains and rising rivers submerged a dozen districts in the greater Jakarta area and caused landslides that buried at least a dozen people. National Disaster Mitigation Agency spokesman Agus Wibowo said the fatalities included those who had drowned or been electrocuted since rivers broke their banks early on Wednesday after extreme torrential rains hit on New Year’s Eve.

A man in an inflatable boat in a flooded neighbourhood in Jakarta. Credit: Dita Alangkara/AP

Three elderly people died of hypothermia. It is the worst flooding in the area since 2007, when 80 people were killed over 10 days. Rescuers recovered more bodies as flash floods and mudslides destroyed Sukamulia village in Bogor district. They were searching for a villager who was missing in a landslide in Lebak, a district in neighbouring Banten province, Mr Wibowo said. The number of fatalities was expected to increase, with rescuers and villagers also searching for at least three people believed to be buried in another landslide in Cigudeg village in Bogor district, said Ridwan, the village’s secretary, who goes by a single name. Ridwan said bad weather, blackouts and mudslides were hampering rescue efforts. He said rescuers on Saturday managed to reach eight hamlets that had been isolated for days by cut-off roads and mudslides and rescued more than 1,700 villagers in weak condition. Four days after the region of 30 million people was struck by flash floods, waters have receded in many middle-class districts, but conditions remained grim in narrow riverside alleys where the city’s poor live.

Water levels are receding but the misery goes on for many. Credit: AP