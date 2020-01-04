Funds to cut slow login times and upgrade IT for NHS staff

The Government will use £40 million to help cut the “ridiculous” waste of time caused by slow computer logins plaguing NHS staff. The money will be used to reduce login times and save thousands of hours a day for NHS staff, the Department of Health and Social Care (DHSC) said. Health Secretary Matt Hancock said it will help deliver “the most basic frontline technology upgrades” to staff who are using outdated, slow and multiple systems, which prevent them from giving patients their full attention. The newly announced money is part of funds previously announced for the NHS. In October, one of the country’s most senior family doctors told Mr Hancock it took her up to 17 minutes to log in to her surgery computer each day.

Professor Helen Stokes-Lampard told a shocked Mr Hancock she was still using the Windows 7 operating system, during a Skype conversation at the Royal College of GPs (RCGPs) conference in Liverpool. Mr Hancock replied that the delay was “totally outrageous”. Of the newly announced funds, he said: “Too often, outdated technology slows down and frustrates staff, and prevents them from giving patients their full attention and the care they deserve. “It is frankly ridiculous how much time our doctors and nurses waste logging on to multiple systems. “As I visit hospitals and GP practices around the country, I’ve lost count of the amount of times staff complain about this. It’s no good in the 21st century having 20th-century technology at work. “This investment is committed to driving forward the most basic frontline technology upgrades, so treatment can be delivered more effectively and we can keep pace with the growing demand on the NHS.” NHS staff currently have to log in to up to 15 computer systems which require individual login details. This relies on busy staff to remember multiple passwords or simply use the same one across the systems, potentially risking security.

