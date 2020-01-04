Labour leadership hopeful Lisa Nandy vows to 'do things differently'

Labour leadership contender Lisa Nandy has vowed to "do things differently" compared to current leader Jeremy Corbyn. The Wigan MP officially announced her bid to become leader on Friday in her local newspaper, and will be hoping to lead her party following its worst general election performance since 1935. With the race not formally starting until Tuesday, she has joined Jess Phillips, Emily Thornberry, Clive Lewis and Sir Keir Starmer to have officially announced their plans to run.

Ms Nandy said it was important for the next Labour leader to connect to parts of the country outside London in order to regain power. She said: “We need a different sort of leadership that helps to root us back in every community across the UK, turns us back into a real movement and real force, driven from the ground up so that we can win people’s trust back. “We’ve been wiped out in Scotland virtually, we’ve seen the red wall crumble in the North and Midlands and parts of north Wales.

The Wigan MP officially announced her bid to become leader on Friday in her local newspaper. Credit: PA

“We’ve been told over and over again by people in what were our former Labour heartlands that we need to change, we can’t just keep changing the man at the top and making decisions from Victoria Street in London and think we can fix things for people.” A former MP’s assistant, charity worker and councillor in London before becoming the Wigan MP, Ms Nandy said: “I was born and brought up in Manchester, went to college over in Bury in Lancashire, I spent time as a London councillor, I worked with homeless teenagers in Soho, spent 10 years living in Wigan.

