Parliament ‘misled’ over HS2 – review panel deputy chairman

Parliament was “misled” about the costs of HS2, according to a report by the deputy chairman of the review panel. Lord Berkeley found that there is “overwhelming evidence” that costs for the high-speed railway are “out of control”, according to the Sunday Telegraph, which has seen the report submitted to Prime Minister Boris Johnson. Based on independent analysis, the Labour peer puts the cost of HS2 at around at least £107.92 billion and suggests that taxpayers are on course to make a £40 billion loss on the project. HS2 Ltd’s latest official estimate of the project is £88 billion.

An impression of the planned Curzon Street station in central Birmingham Credit: Grimshaw Architects/PA

In the report, Lord Berkeley says he believes “that Parliament was misled on the question of HS2 costs” from the evidence he has seen, adding it is “highly unlikely” the legislation would have passed if it had been given the “real costs figures by the Department of Transport”. The deputy chairman launched a scathing attack on the Government-commissioned review in November, after a leaked draft recommended that the high-speed railway should be built in full despite soaring costs. Lord Berkeley raised a series of concerns in a letter to former HS2 Ltd chairman Doug Oakervee, who was appointed by Mr Johnson to lead the review. At the time, the Labour peer declared he “cannot support its conclusions or recommendations” and “serious problems with its lack of balance”.

