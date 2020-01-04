- ITV Report
Police shut street after man consumes 'unknown substance'
Police have cordoned off a street in south Manchester after a man consumed an "unknown substance" believed to be ricin.
Photographs posted on social media show emergency services wearing yellow hazmat suits at the scene in Northern Moor, Wythenshawe, on Saturday.
Greater Manchester Police said it was called to the scene shortly before 9am following concerns for a man's welfare at a property on Moor Lane.
Unconfirmed reports suggested he may have consumed poisonous seeds. Ricin is a poison found naturally in castor beans and if the beans are chewed and swallowed, the released ricin can cause injury.
A dose of purified ricin powder the size of just a few grains of salt is enough to kill an adult human.
“It was established that the man had consumed an, at this time, unknown substance,” a GMP spokesman said.
The man, who is in his 20s, was initially treated at the scene and remains in a stable condition, police said.
The North West Ambulance Service tweeted that it had taken one person to hospital.
GMP said there is “no wider threat” to the public.
One witness said they saw a woman believed to be the victim's mother shouting for help.
The witness said: "His mother came out shouting in her pyjamas ‘Where are they? My f***** son is dying in there. Where the f*** is the ambulance.
“The fire service entered first with those bio and hazmat suits on and pushed a gurney into the house.”
A cordon was put in place around Moor Lane, which was closed to traffic.
A GMP spokesman said in a statement: “Police were called by the ambulance service shortly before 9am this morning to a report of concern for the welfare of a man at a property on Moor Lane, Northern Moor.”