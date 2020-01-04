Police shut street after man consumes 'unknown substance'

Emergency services wearing protective clothing while attending the scene in Moor Lane, Wythenshawe. Credit: Jim Hutton/Twitter/PA

Police have cordoned off a street in south Manchester after a man consumed an "unknown substance" believed to be ricin. Photographs posted on social media show emergency services wearing yellow hazmat suits at the scene in Northern Moor, Wythenshawe, on Saturday. Greater Manchester Police said it was called to the scene shortly before 9am following concerns for a man's welfare at a property on Moor Lane.

Unconfirmed reports suggested he may have consumed poisonous seeds. Ricin is a poison found naturally in castor beans and if the beans are chewed and swallowed, the released ricin can cause injury. A dose of purified ricin powder the size of just a few grains of salt is enough to kill an adult human. “It was established that the man had consumed an, at this time, unknown substance,” a GMP spokesman said.

Emergency services attending the scene in Moor Lane, Wythenshawe. Credit: Jim Hutton/Twitter

The man, who is in his 20s, was initially treated at the scene and remains in a stable condition, police said. The North West Ambulance Service tweeted that it had taken one person to hospital. GMP said there is “no wider threat” to the public. One witness said they saw a woman believed to be the victim's mother shouting for help.

