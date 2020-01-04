Sir Keir Starmer enters Labour leadership race

Sir Keir Starmer is the latest Labour MP to announce he is running for the party leadership.

The shadow Brexit secretary becomes the fifth MP to enter the race following Labour's worse general election performance since 1935.

Backbenchers Jess Phillips and Lisa Nandy declared on Friday, while while shadow foreign secretary Emily Thornberry and shadow Treasury minister Clive Lewis are also running.

Writing in the Sunday Mirror, Sir Keir said: "Over the coming weeks, I'm looking forward to getting back on the campaign trail and talking to people from across the country about how Labour can rebuild and win.

"Britain desperately needs a Labour government. We need a Labour government that will offer people hope of a better future.

"However, that is only going to happen if Labour listens to people about what needs to change and how we can restore trust in our party as a force for good."