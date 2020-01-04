Timeline leading to the US killing of Iranian general Qassem Soleimani

July 25, 2015 – The US, Iran and other world powers including the UK announce an agreement they describe as a “first step” toward preventing Iran from obtaining nuclear weapons. October 2016 – Presidential candidate Donald Trump says he will withdraw the US from the deal if elected. May 8, 2018 – President Trump announces the US will withdraw from the Iran deal. Iran, Britain, France and Germany say they will maintain the pact. August – November 2018 – The US reimposes economic sanctions on Iran, targeting oil, shipping, banking and other sectors.

April 8, 2019 – Mr Trump says he will designate Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guards as a foreign terrorist organisation, despite opposition from the US military. April 22, 2019 – The US says it will end exemptions on sanctions against countries buying oil from Iran. May 8, 2019 – Iran announces it will increase its production of enriched uranium. May 12, 2019 – Two oil tankers from Saudi Arabia, and one each from the United Arab Emirates and Norway are attacked in the Persian Gulf. The US blames Iran.

A burning vehicle at Baghdad International Airport following an air strike Credit: Iraqi Prime Minister Press Office via AP