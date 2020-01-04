Trump vows to strike back if Iran launches attack on US

Donald Trump has threatened to strike 52 Iranian sites if Tehran launches an attack on America. Credit: AP

Donald Trump has threatened to strike 52 Iranian sites if Tehran launches an attack on American forces or assets. The US president warned Iran off any possible strikes after the Islamic Republic vowed to take revenge on the US following the killing of General Qassem Soleimani, the head of Iran’s elite Quds Force. Writing on Twitter on Saturday, Mr Trump said Iran was talking "very boldly" and reiterated that Soleimani was "preparing for additional hits" against US assets. He wrote: "Let this serve as a WARNING that if Iran strikes any Americans, or American assets, we have targeted 52 Iranian sites (representing the 52 American hostages taken by Iran many years ago), some at a very high level & important to Iran & the Iranian culture, and those targets, and Iran itself, WILL BE HIT VERY FAST AND VERY HARD. The USA wants no more threats!"

Trump's warning to Iran comes after several rockets exploded near the US embassy in Baghdad, and hours after thousands took to the streets for the funeral of Soleimani. At least one rocket landed inside the Green Zone in the Iraqi city, which houses government offices and foreign embassies, including the US embassy. No-one was injured by a Katyusha rocket that fell inside the square less than a mile from the embassy, according to an Iraqi security official. The security official said another rocket in Baghdad landed about 500 metres from As-Salam palace, where the Iraqi president Barham Salih normally stays in Jadriya, a neighbourhood adjacent to the Green Zone.

Mourners burn a US flag during the funeral of Qassem Soleimani in Baghdad.