Two lorry drivers killed in M1 crash

Two lorry drivers have been killed in a crash that closed the M1 for several hours.

Bedfordshire Police said officers were called to the scene at around 6.45am on Saturday following the collision on the southbound carriageway between junctions 13 and 12.

The force confirmed both drivers were pronounced dead at the scene and their next of kin have been informed.

The motorway was closed in both directions, although the northbound carriageway was reopened at around 2pm.

Police said the southbound carriageway will remain closed “until further notice”.