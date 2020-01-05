- ITV Report
Who is nominated for what at the 2020 Golden Globe Awards?
Netflix productions lead the way in both the film and TV categories ahead of the Golden Globes.
The great and the good of Hollywood will gather inside the Beverly Hilton hotel on Sunday for the 77th annual awards show.
Netflix's Marriage Story has more nominations than any other film with six, one more than The Irishman and Once Upon A Time... In Hollywood on five.
On the small screen, Netflix's The Crown and Unbelievable earned four nods each, the joint most alongside HBO and Sky's Chernobyl.
Here is a list of the TV and film nominees for the 2020 Golden Globe awards:
Best Comedy Series
- Barry
- Fleabag
- The Kominsky Method
- The Marvelous Mrs Maisel
- The Politician
Best Performance by an Actor in a Television Series - Drama
- Brian Cox, Succession
- Kit Harington, Game of Thrones
- Rami Malek, Mr Robot
- Tobias Menzies, The Crown
- Billy Porter, Pose
Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series - Drama
- Jennifer Aniston, The Morning Show
- Olivia Colman, The Crown
- Jodie Comer, Killing Eve
- Nicole Kidman, Big Little Lies
- Reese Witherspoon, Big Little Lies
Best Performance by an Actor in a Television Series - Musical or Comedy
- Michael Douglas, The Kominsky Method
- Bill Hader, Barry
- Ben Platt, The Politician
- Paul Rudd, Living With Yourself
- Ramy Youssef, Ramy
Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series - Musical or Comedy
- Phoebe Waller-Bridge, Fleabag
- Christina Applegate, Dead To Me
- Rachel Brosnahan, The Marvelous Mrs Maisel
- Kirsten Dunst, On Becoming A God In Central Florida
- Natasha Lyonne, Russian Doll
Best Performance by an Actor in a Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television
- Christopher Abbott, Catch-22
- Sacha Baron Cohen, The Spy
- Russell Crowe, The Loudest Voice
- Jared Harris, Chernobyl
- Sam Rockwell, Fosse/Verdon
Best Performance by an Actress in a Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television
- Kaitlyn Dever, Unbelievable
- Joey King, The Act
- Dame Helen Mirren, Catherine the Great
- Merritt Wever, Unbelievable
- Michelle Williams, Fosse/Verdon
Best Television Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television
- Catch-22, Hulu
- Chernobyl,HBO
- Fosse/Verdon,FX
- The Loudest Voice, Showtime
- Unbelievable, Netflix
Best Television Series - Drama
- Big Little Lies, HBO
- The Crown, Netflix
- Killing Eve, BBC America
- The Morning Show, Apple TV Plus
- Succession, HBO
Here are the Golden Globe Film Nominees:
Best Motion Picture - Drama
- 1917
- The Irishman
- Joker
- Marriage Story
- The Two Popes
Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture - Drama
- Cynthia Erivo, Harriet
- Scarlett Johansson, Marriage Story
- Saoirse Ronan, Little Women
- Charlize Theron, Bombshell
- Renee Zellweger, Judy
Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture - Drama
- Christian Bale, Ford V Ferrari (Le Mans 66)
- Antonio Banderas, Pain and Glory
- Adam Driver, Marriage Story
- Joaquin Phoenix, Joker
- Jonathan Pryce, The Two Popes
Best Motion Picture - Musical or Comedy
- Dolemite Is My Name
- Jojo Rabbit
- Knives
- Once Upon A Time... In Hollywood
- Rocketman
Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture - Musical or Comedy
- Ana de Armas, Knives Out
- Awkwafina, The Farewell
- Cate Blanchett, Where'd You Go, Bernadette
- Beanie Feldstein, Booksmart
- Dame Emma Thompson, Late Night
Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture - Musical or Comedy
- Daniel Craig, Knives Out
- Roman Griffin Davis, Jojo Rabbit
- Leonardo DiCaprio, Once Upon A Time... In Hollywood
- Taron Egerton, Rocketman
- Eddie Murphy, Dolemite Is My Name
Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role in Any Motion Picture
- Kathy Bates, Richard Jewell
- Annette Bening, The Report
- Laura Dern, Marriage Story
- Jennifer Lopez, Hustlers
- Margot Robbie, Bombshell
Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role in Any Motion Picture
- Tom Hanks, A Beautiful Day
- Sir Anthony Hopkins, The Two Popes
- Al Pacino, The Irishman
- Joe Pesci, The Irishman
- Brad Pitt, Once Upon A Time... In Hollywood
Best Director - Motion Picture
- Bong Joon Ho, Parasite
- Sam Mendes, 1917
- Todd Phillips, Joker
- Martin Scorsese, The Irishman
- Quentin Tarantino, Once Upon A Time... In Hollywood
Best Original Song - Motion Picture
- Beautiful Ghosts, Cats (Music and lyrics by Andrew Lloyd Webber and Taylor Swift)
- I'm Gonna Love Me Again, Rocketman (Music by Sir Elton John, lyrics by Bernie Taupin)
- Into The Unknown, Frozen 2 (Music and lyrics by Kristen Anderson-Lopez and Robert Lopez)
- Spirit, The Lion King (Music and lyrics by Timothy McKenzie, Ilya Salmanzadeh and Beyonce)
- Stand Up, Harriet (Music and lyrics by Joshuah Brian Campbell and Cynthia Erivo)
In addition, Tom Hanks will will be honoured with the Cecil B DeMille Award.
Talk show host Ellen DeGeneres will receive the TV counterpart to Hanks' award, the newly-created Carol Burnett Award.