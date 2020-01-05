Who is nominated for what at the 2020 Golden Globe Awards?

Netflix productions lead the way in both the film and TV categories ahead of the Golden Globes.

The great and the good of Hollywood will gather inside the Beverly Hilton hotel on Sunday for the 77th annual awards show.

Netflix's Marriage Story has more nominations than any other film with six, one more than The Irishman and Once Upon A Time... In Hollywood on five.

On the small screen, Netflix's The Crown and Unbelievable earned four nods each, the joint most alongside HBO and Sky's Chernobyl.

Here is a list of the TV and film nominees for the 2020 Golden Globe awards: