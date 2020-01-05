Dominic Raab defends US as Iran ramps up criticism amid soaring tensions

The assassination of Qassem Soleimani has sent tensions soaring between the Middle East and the West. Credit: PA

The Foreign Secretary has defended the US over its killing of Iran’s top military leader, as Tehran ramped up its criticism amid soaring tensions in the Middle East. It comes just hours after Donald Trump threatened to strike 52 Iranian sites "very fast and very hard" if Tehran launches an attack on American forces or assets in retaliation. The US President warned Iran off any possible strikes after the Islamic Republic vowed to take revenge on the US following the killing of General Qassem Soleimani, the head of Iran’s elite Quds Force.

Speaking on Sunday, Dominic Raab repeatedly refused to condone or call illegal the killing, saying instead that the US has the "right of self defence" and he "understood the position the US was in", adding: "I don’t think we should be naive about the Iranian Revolutionary Guard or indeed General Soleimani.” He also accused Iran of not complying with international law. The Foreign Secretary also accused hardliners in Tehran of “nefarious behaviour” and described General Soleimani as a “regional menace" who was destabilising the Middle East and “attacking Western countries”. Appearing on Sky News' Sophy Ridge on Sunday, Mr Raab called for the pursuit of a diplomatic route to allow “Iran to come in from the international cold”, and made clear that the UK did not want the killing. The 45-year-old added that the case of Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe, the British-Iranian mother jailed in Iran, remained “at the forefront of my mind”.

General Qassem Soleimani was killed in a US air strike in Baghdad. Credit: Office of the Iranian Supreme Leader via AP

Mr Raab's words came as Iran accused President Trump of breaching international law in authorising the fatal drone strike, which has created an escalating crisis and sparked fears of all-out war. Iran’s foreign minister Mohammad Javad Zarif also struck back at the President’s Twitter threat to target 52 Iranian sites “very fast and very hard” if Tehran strikes US assets. Mr Zarif accused Mr Trump of having “committed grave breaches” of international law with the killing and of threatening to commit a “war crime” by targeting cultural sites. “Whether kicking or screaming, end of US malign presence in West Asia has begun,” Mr Zarif tweeted.

Iran has promised harsh revenge and on Saturday, a series of rockets exploded in Baghdad. They fell inside or near the Green Zone, which houses government offices and foreign embassies, including the US Embassy.

A burning vehicle at Baghdad International Airport following an air strike. Credit: Iraqi Prime Minister Press Office via AP

The Foreign Secretary also defended Boris Johnson, saying he has been in “constant contact” with the Prime Minister who remained “in charge” throughout his Caribbean holiday during the crisis. Mr Raab, who is due to meet with US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo in Washington on Thursday, said he has been in contact with the Iraqi Prime Minister and President, and will be speaking to Mr Zarif.

The UK was not aware of the attack until after it had taken place. Credit: PA

Boris Johnson is due back in Downing Street on Sunday as he returned home from the private island of Mustique where he celebrated the New Year with his partner Carrie Symonds. The PM has come under growing criticism for failing to issue a statement over the air strike and remaining on holiday. Outgoing Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn said Mr Johnson "should have immediately cut short his holiday to deal with an issue that could have grave consequences for the UK and the world.” While acting Lib Dem co-leader Sir Ed Davey said Mr Johnson’s “silence on Trump’s dangerous assassination in Iraq is deafening”. On Sunday, Labour's shadow foreign secretary accused the PM of having “other preoccupations” as he was “sunning himself” while Cabinet Secretary Sir Mark Sedwill chaired Cobra meetings.

Shadow foreign secretary Emily Thornberry has criticised Boris Johnson over his response to the attack. Credit: PA

Emily Thornberry also accused the PM of dismissing her concerns that Mr Trump was heading down a dangerous path by working to tear up the nuclear treaty with Iran. With the US sending 3,000 extra troops to Kuwait, she warned of a “lurch towards war” arising from the President’s “reckless” decision to kill the general who masterminded Iran’s regional security strategy. The Foreign Office issued strengthened travel advice to Britons across the Middle East including Saudi Arabia and Turkey, while the Navy was to begin accompanying UK-flagged ships through the key oil route of the Strait of Hormuz. Meanwhile, military chiefs were understood to have ordered 400 soldiers training local forces in Iraq to scrap their duties to switch to “force protection” to defend themselves and British diplomats from revenge strikes. Also on Sunday, General Soleimani's body body arrived back in Iran, where his coffin was carried by throngs of mourners.