  ITV Report

'Iran urges revenge': Nationals lead on escalating tensions after Soleimani killing

'Outpouring of grief' in wake of Qassem Soleimani killing. Credit: PA

The unfolding crisis in the Middle East over the United States’ killing of Iran’s General Qassem Soleimani dominates the Sunday newspapers.

The Independent leads on the funeral of Soleimani, and the vows of vengeance against the US issuing from Iran.

The Observer says doubts are growing over America’s justification for killing the general.

The Sunday Times reports on Iran threatening revenge attacks.

The Sunday Telegraph says the Royal Navy will guard British ships in the Persian Gulf as tensions continue.

The Sunday People leads with SAS forces being sent to Iraq to help evacuate Britons there.

The Sunday Express reports on a red alert for British tourists in the Middle East.

And The Mail on Sunday says Prime Minister Boris Johnson is jetting in from his holiday to face the Iran crisis.

In other news, the Sunday Mirror leads with a story on Milly Dowler’s killer.

And the Daily Star Sunday leads on the death of TV psychic Derek Acorah.

