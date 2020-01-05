Police hunt van driver after fatal stabbing of delivery rider

Takieddine Boudhane was stabbed to death in Finsbury Park on Friday evening. Credit: Metropolitan Police

A manhunt is under way for a van driver believed to have been involved in the fatal stabbing of a delivery rider in London. The victim, named by detectives as Takieddine Boudhane had been riding a motorcycle when he was stabbed to death in Finsbury Park, north London, on Friday evening. Scotland Yard said the Deliveroo and Uber Eats delivery rider was involved in an altercation with the driver of a white van at the junction of Lennox Road and Charteris Road. The vehicle, a white VW Caddy panel type van, was found in Islington on Sunday and taken to a police compound, where a forensic examination will take place.

Police at the scene of the stabbing. Credit: PA

Detective Chief Inspector Neil John appealed for anyone who witnessed the altercation to come forward, including those with mobile phone footage. “The driver and person believed responsible for this tragic matter is now the subject of a police manhunt,” he said. “At this time I am unable to release any further information concerning the identity of the driver as this may hinder the ongoing police investigation. “The incident itself appears to have been spontaneous and not connected to, or as a result of, anything other than a traffic altercation.” The fatal stabbing of Mr Boudhane, an Algerian national who had been living in the UK for about three years, sparked the Metropolitan Police’s first murder investigation of 2020. Officers were called to reports of a man stabbed in Lennox Road at about 6.50pm on January 3.

Jeremy Corbyn and Islington Council leader Richard Watts at the scene on Saturday Credit: Yui Mok/PA