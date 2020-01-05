- ITV Report
Qassem Soleimani's body arrives in Iran to throngs of mourners
The body of the top Iranian commander, who was killed in a US drone strike, has arrived in Iran.
Throngs of mourners carried the flag-draped coffin of General Qassem Soleimani off a plane in Ahvaz in southwestern Iran on Sunday.
It came as President Donald Trump threatened to bomb 52 sites in the Islamic Republic "very fast and very hard" if Tehran retaliates by attacking Americans.
The 52 sites represent 52 American hostages taken by Iran many years ago.
The tensions take root in Mr Trump pulling out of Iran’s nuclear deal with world powers.
That accord soon likely will further unravel as Tehran is expected to announce as soon as Sunday another set of atomic limits the country will break.
Gen Soleimani died in an air strike at Iraq’s Baghdad International Airport ordered by Mr Trump and Iran has vowed to avenge the killing.
Iran has promised harsh revenge and on Saturday, a series of rockets exploded near the US embassy in Baghdad.
They fell inside or near the Green Zone, which houses government offices and foreign embassies, including the U.S. Embassy.
After thousands in Baghdad on Saturday mourned Soleimani and others killed in the strike, authorities flew the general's body to the southwestern Iranian city of Ahvaz, according to the state-run IRNA news agency.
An honour guard stood by early Sunday as mourners carried the flag-draped coffins of Soleimani and other Guard members off the tarmac.
Officials brought Soleimani's body to Ahvaz, a city that was a focus of fighting during the bloody, 1980-88 war between Iraq and Iran in which the general slowly grew to prominence.
After that war, Soleimani joined the Guard's newly formed Quds, or Jersualem, Force, an expeditionary force that works with Iranian proxy forces in countries like Iraq, Lebanon and Yemen.
Authorities also plan to take Soleimani's body to Mashhad later Sunday, as well as Tehran and Qom on Monday for public mourning processions, then onto his hometown of Kerman for burial Tuesday.