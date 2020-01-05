Strip club could lose licence after customers claim they were charged thousands

London strip club Sophisticats, on Eversholt Street in Euston, Camden, which is seeking to renew its Sexual Entertainment Venue licence. Credit: PA

Customers at a London strip club claim they were fleeced out of thousands of pounds while drunk – with one man losing £50,000 in a single night. SophistiCats, which bills itself as the capital’s “premier” lap dancing club, on Eversholt Street in Euston, Camden, could lose its Sexual Entertainment Venues (SEV) licence next week after patrons alleged they were victims of fraud. The Metropolitan Police and Camden Trading Standards have both recommended that the licence is not renewed by Camden Council on January 9. It comes after one customer, who works in finance, told police he woke up to find credit card receipts totalling £50,000, after visiting the venue on February 27 2019, according to a report by Camden Council. The man claimed he did not remember agreeing to pay the amount, which included £28,000 charged to his credit card “in the last few minutes” before he left the venue.

Sophisticats, on Eversholt Street in Euston. Credit: Kirsty O’Connor/PA

He told police he first visited the SophistiCats club on Brewer Street in Soho at about 2.15am, before later being transported by car to the Eversholt Street venue, which he had no recollection of. A police officer who reviewed CCTV footage from inside the Camden club’s VIP area on the night said it was “clear” the man was not fully aware of what was going on around him. A card machine was taken into the VIP area, while a waitress “on more than one occasion” indicated for performers to start dancing, which appeared to distract the man as he entered his card details, the officer said in the report. “All of these actions appear to be aggressive sales techniques with the victim looking unaware of his surroundings and predicament,” the officer said. “This victim did not even know that he had attended the SophistiCats in Camden, as his last memories were of him and his friend having a drink in the SophistiCats venue in Soho, Westminster.” The man bought several bottles of champagne, each costing £1,000, during the night in the VIP area, Camden Trading Standards said. However, he was unable to make a “reasoned decision” on whether to buy them as there was no price list on display in the venue at the time.

SophistiCats said it will supply a full rebuttal to the accusations at the licencing hearing. Credit: PA