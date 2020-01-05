Three Americans killed in al Shabab attack on military base in Kenya

One US service member and two Department of Defence contractors were killed by an al Qaida-linked group during an attack on a military base in Kenya.

Al Shabab extremists overran the base in Manda Bay used by US counter-terror forces before dawn on Sunday, destroying American aircraft and vehicles, Kenyan authorities have said.

It was the group's first attack against US forces in the east African country.

US Africa Command confirmed three were killed in the attack while two other Department of Defence members were wounded.

They are in a stable condition and being evacuated. Kenyan military spokesman Paul Njuguna said five attackers were dead.

Al-Shabab, based in neighbouring Somalia, claimed responsibility.