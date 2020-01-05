Cloudy and dry outlook but some rain in northern and western Scotland

Much of the UK will see mainly cloudy and dry weather through Sunday.

Some patchy light drizzle is most likely towards western and southern hills and coasts of England and Wales, but a few brighter breaks are possible for east Wales, the Midlands and eastern Scotland.

There will be some rain in northern and western Scotland where it will be windy with coastal gales at times.

There will be a top temperature of 11 Celsius (52F).