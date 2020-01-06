15-year-old girl admits mugging Katherine Jenkins in street attack

A 15-year-old girl said she is willing to apologise to opera singer Katherine Jenkins after she mugged her on a London street before a carol concert.

The teenager admitted to the robbery of an iPhone worth around £500 from the Welsh star, who had intervened in a struggle with another woman whose bag was being targeted on the Kings Road in Chelsea last month.

The girl, who Highbury Corner Youth Court heard is on course for top grades in her GCSEs, also pleaded guilty to assault by beating of an emergency worker, after she admitted to assaulting a police constable.

Jenkins, was in London to sing at the Henry van Straubenzee charity carol concert at St Luke’s Church on the day of the incident, December 4.

The girl, who cannot be named because of her age, said she would be willing to apologise to her victim either face to face or in a letter.