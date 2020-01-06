60 firefighters tackle fire at London's Koko nightclub

Around 60 firefighters are tackling a blaze at the Koko club in Camden, north London.

The London Fire Brigade were called at 8.56pm on Monday to the venue and eight fire engines are at the scene.

The force said that 30% of the roof of the nightclub is alight as firefighters attempt to save the rest of the building.

Pictures show the former theatre with large flames at the top of the building, which is near Mornington Crescent station.

It is covered in scaffolding as part of an ongoing renovation of the venue, which has hosted acts including Madonna, Ed Sheeran and Prince.