Briton convicted of Cyprus false rape claim 'terrified' at prospect of jail, mother says

The mother of a teenager facing prison in Cyprus after she was convicted of lying about a rape claim has told ITV News her daughter is "terrified" of being jailed.

The 19-year-old was found guilty of public mischief after she claimed she was raped by up to 12 Israeli tourists in a hotel room in the party town of Ayia Napa on July 17.

But she was charged and the dozen young men, aged between 15 and 20, who were arrested over the incident were freed after she signed a retraction statement 10 days later.

The woman - who cannot be named for legal reasons - claims she was pressured into changing her account by Cypriot police.

The teenager will be sentenced on Tuesday.

Her mother told ITV News "it would be devastating" if her daughter was handed a custodial sentence.

The woman has been on bail since the end of August, after spending a month in prison, and could face up to a year in jail and a £1,500 fine when she is sentenced.

Her legal team say they will appeal the decision and take it all the way to the European Court of Human Rights if necessary.

The woman was on a working holiday at the time of the alleged incident and was due to start university.