Crossrail delayed again to autumn 2021

London's heavily delayed Crossrail scheme has been delayed again, with Transport for London now saying the opening is scheduled for autumn 2021.

The troubled train line, which will run from Berkshire to Essex via central London, was originally expected to open in December 2018.

But it has been beset by delays and gone millions of pounds over budget.

TfL bosses have now said the line will not run services until at least September 2021.

TfL commissioner Mike Brown said teams are working to bring that opening date closer to help secure revenue for the capital's transport fund.

"What we’ve looked at is a delay to the later stages of 2021 in terms of our business planning assumption," he said.

"Clearly both the chief executive of Crossrail, in my regular discussions with him, the chair and the board of Crossrail, know the imperative of bringing that date as forward as they can possibly and safely do so, because of the imperative of getting the revenue to flow into TfL overall."