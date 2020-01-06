Finland PM calls for four-day working week and six-hour days

Finland's new prime minister wants to introduce a flexible four-day working week and six-hour days.

Sanna Marin, the world’s youngest sitting prime minister, wants to implement the shorter working week - which she believes is the "next step" in working life.

"I believe people deserve to spend more time with their families, loved ones, hobbies and other aspects of life, such as culture," she told New Europe.

"This could be the next step for us in working life."