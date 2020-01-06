- ITV Report
Finland PM calls for four-day working week and six-hour days
Finland's new prime minister wants to introduce a flexible four-day working week and six-hour days.
Sanna Marin, the world’s youngest sitting prime minister, wants to implement the shorter working week - which she believes is the "next step" in working life.
"I believe people deserve to spend more time with their families, loved ones, hobbies and other aspects of life, such as culture," she told New Europe.
"This could be the next step for us in working life."
The Social Democratic Party leader, who heads a five-party coalition all led by women, was inspired by neighbouring Sweden, which adopted the six-hour day in 2015.
Early results appear to show that employees were happier, wealthier and more productive, as they were still fully paid and customers were more satisfied.
Most Fins currently work for around eight hours a day, five days a week.
In 1996, Finland adopted the Working Hours Pact in 1996 so workers had the right to start or finish three hours earlier.
In the UK, Labour had plans to introduce a four-day week within 10 years if they had won December's general election.
Labour also had plans to reduce the average working week to 32 hours.