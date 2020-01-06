Studios still reign supreme over streamers at Golden Globes

1917 won the Best Dramatic Film at the Golden Globes. Credit: AP

It has been billed as a showdown between the streamers and the studios. Could Netflix with its record 34 nominations, realise its ambitions to win big at the major awards? In the end what happened in the Best Dramatic Film category seemed to sum up the streamer's evening. 3 out of the 5 nominations were Netflix films - The Irishman, Marriage Story and The Two Popes. But it was a traditional big screen production that won - the stunning 1917 which also won Best Director for Sir Sam Mendes.

Sam Mendes picked up two gongs for 1917. Credit: AP

Tellingly when the newly knighted British director went up to receive his award, he spoke up in defence of the big screen. While acknowledging the many exciting opportunities now afforded by streaming giants, some films he said are made to be seen in a cinema. Netflix did win two awards - Olivia Colman triumphed for her role as the Queen, taking over from Claire Foy who also won a Golden Globe for playing the monarch in the previous series. And there was a win for Laura Dern in Netflix's much lauded Marriage Story, which had started the night as the most nominated production.

Olivia Coleman with her Golden Globe for her portrayal as the Queen. Credit: AP

In the end it was the HBO network that reigned on the night. Chernobyl and Succession won, surely two of the best TV shows of the past few years. The latter written by Brit Jesse Armstrong, the man behind Peep Show also celebrated a win for its star, veteran Scottish actor Brian Cox. Taran Egerton won Best Actor in a Comedy or Musical for his turn as Elton John in Rocketman, while the man himself picked up an award for best song, alongside his longtime writing partner Bernie Taupin. Although each have won numerous awards in their glittering careers, this was the first time that they had won one together.

Taran Egerton won Best Actor in a Comedy or Musical. Credit: AP

Phoebe Waller Bridge won again for Fleabag, thanking Barack Obama along the way (watch THAT episode in series one if you need an explanation), and Ricky Gervais hosted again. There were the usual acerbic observations from him, but his plea for the winners NOT to make political speeches as it would be hypocritical came to nothing. War, the President, climate change, a woman's right to chose, all made it to the podium in various speeches. And there were repeated references to the Australian bush fires, Russell Crowe not turning up to collect his acting award for The loudest Voice, because he was in Australia with his family facing the disaster.

Phoebe Waller Bridge picked up more accolades for Fleabag. Credit: AP

Much will be made of the Globes wins being reflected in the Oscars early next month. In truth it still fells like a wide open race to me with so many individual films being recognised this year. The real impact will be seen in the box office. The war film 1917 doesn't go on general release until this Friday, its two wins will surely be reflected in audience numbers. The delightful JoJo Rabbit, one of my favourite films of the year, will also surely benefit from its visibility at this year's Globes.

Awkwafina became the first Asian American to win a Golden Globe for Best Actress in a Musical or Comedy. Credit: AP