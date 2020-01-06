Harvey Weinstein arrives at court ahead of ‘rape and sex assault’ trial

Harvey Weinstein arrives at court in New York. Credit: AP

Harvey Weinstein has arrived at a court in the US where his lawyers and a judge are handling the final preparations for his trial on charges of rape and sexual assault. After more than two years since the allegations first came to widespread public attention, jury selection is scheduled to start this week. Weinstein, using a walking aid following recent back surgery, arrived at the New York court sporting a dark suit and dishevelled hair. When asked how his back was outside the courtroom, Weinstein responded with a thin smile and a so-so gesture with his hand.

Harvey Weinstein has recently has back surgery. Credit: AP

The film mogul faces allegations that he raped one woman in a Manhattan hotel room in 2013 and performed a forcible sex act on a different woman in 2006. The 67-year-old has pleaded not guilty and says any sexual activity was consensual. If he is convicted of the most serious charges against him, two counts of predatory sexual assault, Weinstein faces a mandatory life sentence. For that to happen, prosecutors must demonstrate Weinstein had a habit of violating women. To that end, they plan to call actress Annabella Sciorra, who says Weinstein forced himself inside her Manhattan apartment in 1993 or 1994 and raped her after she starred in a film for his movie studio. They also want jurors to hear from some of the more than 75 women who have come forward publicly to accuse Weinstein of sexual misconduct ranging from harassment to assault.

Harvey Weinstein arrives at federal court Credit: Richard Drew/AP