Iran supreme leader joins 'millions' to mourn top general killed in US airstrike

State TV claimed 'millions' had turned out to honour Gen Soleimani. Credit: AP

Weeping amid wails from a crowd of hundreds of thousands of mourners, Iran's supreme leader on Monday prayed over the remains of a top Iranian general killed in a US airstrike in Baghdad. The targeted killing of Iranian Revolutionary Guard Gen. Qassem Soleimani already has seen his replacement vow to take revenge. Additionally, Tehran has abandoned the remaining limits of its 2015 nuclear deal with world powers in response to the killing while in Iraq, the parliament has called for the expulsion of all American troops from Iraqi soil.

Mourners in Tehran burn Israeli and US flags. Credit: AP

Adding to the tensions, President Donald Trump threatened to demand billions of dollars in compensation from Iraq or impose "sanctions like they've never seen before" if it goes through with expelling U.S. troops. Soleimani's daughter, Zeinab, directly threatened an attack on the U.S. military in the Mideast while speaking to a crowd of hundreds of thousands in Tehran that stretched as far as the eye could see. Iranian state TV put the crowd size at "millions", though that number could not be verified. "The families of the American soldiers in western Asia ... will spend their days waiting for the death of their children," she said to cheers. Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei himself prayed over the caskets of Soleimani and others slain in the attack. Khamenei, who had a close relationship with Soleimani, wept at one point during the traditional Muslim prayers for the dead. The crowd wailed.

Iran army cadets carry pictures of the killed general during the funeral procession. Credit: AP