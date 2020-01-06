Labour's Angela Rayner announces bid to be deputy and backs Rebecca Long-Bailey as leader

Labour's Angela Rayner has announced her bid to be the party's deputy, adding how she would back Rebecca Long-Bailey for leader if she runs.

Ms Rayner, who spoke about her working-class roots and lack of university education, told supporters in her home town of Stockport she would support her "friend" and flatmate Ms Long-Bailey - who is expected to run.

She said the deputy leadership election is a "chance to debate what went wrong, and that a core role of the next deputy leader will be to put it right".

"It is why I want the leadership of our party to be a team effort," she said. "I will be quite straightforward: I will be voting for my friend Rebecca Long-Bailey if she stands for the leadership."

Ms Rayner, setting out the high stakes for the party, she said Labour faced “the fight of our lives” over the next five years after the heavy defeat in the general election saw parts of its former heartlands turn to the Conservatives.

She added: "Our collective leadership must go far wider than simply who is elected to these positions. It is why I want us to have an honest, but friendly, conversation with each other.

"And at the end of it, a united party that starts winning elections for us all."

The announcement came as Labour's National Executive Committee (NEC) met to debate the rules for the forthcoming leadership election.