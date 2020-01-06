New car market sinks to lowest level since 2013

New car sales sunk to a six-year low in 2019 due to low consumer confidence and uncertainty over the treatment of diesel vehicles, the automotive industry has said. Preliminary figures released by trade body the Society of Motor Manufacturers and Traders (SMMT) show 2.3 million new cars were registered in the UK in 2019, down 2.3% on the previous 12 months. It is the third consecutive year of decline and is the lowest annual total since 2013.

SMMT chief executive Mike Hawes told reporters that 2019 was “a turbulent 12 months” and described the fall in sales as “a major challenge”. He attributed the drop in registrations to a number of factors, including “very weak” consumer confidence and “confusion” over how diesel cars will be treated when clean air zones are introduced in towns and cities. Bristol City Council is bidding to ban privately-owned diesel cars from part of the city at certain times – a much more stringent proposal than other areas. The potential for a “patchwork of different standards” across the country means many people are “keeping hold of their older cars for longer”, Mr Hawes said.

He predicted a further drop in demand this year of 1.6%. Private sales of new cars in 2019 were down 3.2%, while fleet demand was up 0.9%. Demand for alternatively-fuelled vehicles was up 20.6%, taking a record market share of 7.4%. This includes the sale of around 38,000 pure electric cars, which overtook plug-in hybrids in popularity for the first time, following changes to Government grants for low-emission cars in October 2018. Mr Hawes said the industry had been challenged to meet “some very aggressive goals” over cutting vehicle emissions, such as a Government target of pure electrics having a market share of 50-70% by the end of the decade.

