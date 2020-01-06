One misstep by any side could see Middle East descend into bloody conflict

Even by the explosive standards of the Middle East, this is an incendiary moment.

One misstep, one miscalculation on any side, could see the region descend into bloody conflict.

The Americans have removed not just a formidable and feared enemy - they have struck at the heart of the Iranian regime.

Qassem Suleimani was the second most powerful man in the country. The head of the military's elite force.

Those astonishing images of his funeral procession in Tehran show that the Americans have united Iranians at a time when the internal opposition to their theocratic rules was growing.

And now, in a region that respects and understands strength, the blood-curdling rhetorical vows to take vengeance will have to be turned into action.