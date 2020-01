Plant-based Rebel Whopper arrives at UK Burger King restaurants

A plant-based version of Burger King’s Whopper will be available in UK restaurants from Monday. But the Rebel Whopper, which is made from soy, is not suitable for vegans or vegetarians because of the way it is cooked. Instead it is being aimed by the fast food chain at “flexitarians” – people who eat meat but are cutting down on the animal-based food they eat.

The burger will be available to anyone with the Burger King app from Monday Credit: Jacob King/PA

Burger King marketing director Katie Evans said: “This really is a game changer – we wanted our first plant-based Whopper to replicate the indulgence and flame-grilled taste of the real thing as closely as possible, and we’re thrilled with the result. “We’re delighted to satisfy the demand for this highly-anticipated product and finally bring the Rebel to the UK.” The soy patty, made with the Vegetarian Butcher, is served with tomatoes, lettuce, mayonnaise, ketchup, pickles on a seeded bun. It is not suitable for vegetarians because it is cooked on the same grill as the restaurant’s beefburgers, but it is hoped it might encourage some meat eaters to cut down on their meat consumption.

The Rebel Whopper, made from soy, is cooked on the same grill as Burger King’s beef patties Credit: Burger King