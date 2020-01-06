Rebecca Long-Bailey announces bid to become next Labour leader with 'socialist agenda'

Rebecca Long-Bailey has announced she will run to be the next Labour leader, arguing she can be trusted with the party’s “socialist agenda”.

In an article for Tribune Magazine, the shadow business secretary described the recent election result which saw Labour suffer its worst as “devastating” but called on the party to regroup against the climate crisis and the “march” of the far-right.

“We need a proud socialist to lead the Labour Party, driven by their principles and an unwavering determination to see democratic socialism in our lifetime,” she said.

“It is true that one reason we lost the election was that Labour’s campaign lacked a coherent narrative.

“But this was a failure of campaign strategy, not of our socialist programme. Labour’s Green New Deal is the most ambitious agenda for tackling climate change of any major political party.

“And throughout the election it was consistently and tragically undersold.”