Ricky Gervais’s best and shocking jokes from the Golden Globes

Ricky Gervais was his usual near-the-knuckle self hosting the Golden Globes. Credit: AP

Ricky Gervais’s much-anticipated return as host of the Golden Globes involved jokes about Harvey Weinstein, Jeffrey Epstein and Hollywood hypocrisy. The acerbic comedian also squeezed in a lewd comment about Cats star Dame Judi Dench as he presented the ceremony for a fifth time.

Leonardo DiCaprio came in for a ribbing from Gervais. Credit: AP

Here are the highlights: On ‘paedophile movies’ “It was big year for paedophile movies. Surviving R Kelly, Leaving Neverland, (The) Two Popes.” On Once Upon A Time… In Hollywood’s near three-hour run time “Leonardo DiCaprio attended the premiere and by the end, his date was too old for him.” Gervais added: “Even Prince Andrew is like, ‘Come on Leo, mate. You’re nearly 50.'”

'Most of you have spend less time in school than Greta Thunberg.' Credit: AP

On Hollywood hypocrisy “Apple roared into the TV game with The Morning Show, a superb drama about the importance of dignity and doing the right thing – made by a company that runs sweatshops in China. “You say you’re woke, but the companies you work for, I mean, unbelievable: Apple, Amazon, Disney. If ISIS started a streaming service, you’d call your agent, wouldn’t you? So if you do win an award tonight, don’t use it as a platform to make a political speech, right? “You’re in no position to lecture the public about anything. You know nothing about the real world. Most of you spent less time in school than Greta Thunberg.” On Jeffrey Epstein “You can binge watch the entire first season of Afterlife. That’s a show about a man who wants to kill himself after his wife dies of cancer. It has a second season though, so he obviously doesn’t kill himself in the end – just like Jeffrey Epstein. (To the audience) Shut up, I don’t care. I know he was your friend.”