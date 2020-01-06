UK urges restraint on all sides as Downing Street distances itself from Donald Trump's threat to Iranian cultural sites

The UK has called for an urgent deescalation as tensions continued to mount in the Middle East after a top Iranian general was assassinated by a US drone on Friday.

Boris Johnson joined the head of NATO, and other world leaders, by urging restraint - and calling on both sides to get around the table to resolve the crisis following the targeted killing of Iranian Revolutionary Guard General Qassem Soleimani.

The Prime Minister also sought to distance the UK from Donald Trump's threat to illegally target "cultural sites" in Iran.

Mr Johnson said he was equally concerned about Iraq's intention to expel British troops from Iraq after Baghdad voted through a motion to force allied military from the country.

Following an emergency meeting with senior ministers in Downing Street on Monday, Dominic Raab called on all sides to diffuse the crisis as the UK attempts to walk a difficult diplomatic tightrope, trying to placate allies in the United States and the Middle East.

Mr Raab - who spoke to his Iranian counterpart Mohammed Javad Zarif on Monday - said the UK was stressing the importance of "de-escalating the tensions and finding a diplomatic way through this crisis" in talks with world leaders and foreign ministers.