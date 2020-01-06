- ITV Report
US denies it will withdraw troops from Iraq despite letter suggesting it will do so
The US will not pull its troops out of Iraq the country's Defence Secretary has said, despite a letter from a US general there appearing to suggest it would.
The letter said US troops would be "repositioning over the course of the coming days and weeks to prepare for onward movement".
The confusion came amid threats to American forces after the US killed top Iranian commander Qassem Soleimani in Baghdad on Friday.
The document follows a non-binding vote by the Iraqi parliament calling for American forces to leave the Middle Eastern nation.
The letter appeared to have been sent by Brigadier General William H Seely, head of the US military's task force in Iraq, to Abdul Amir, the deputy director of Combined Joint Operations.
But Defence Secretary Mark Esper told reporters the US is not pulling troops out of Iraq.
He said he did not know anything about a letter that appears to suggest some preparation of troops to move out of Iraq.
Mr Esper said there had been some repositioning of U.S. forces.
He said: "There’s no decision to leave, nor did we issue any plans to leave or prepare to leave."
He added the US remains committed to the campaign to defeat so-called Islamic State group in Iraq and the region.
The repositioning of troops comes in the aftermath of a drone attack which killed General Soleimani.
The 62-year-old's assassination has sparked protests across his homeland, with his daughter vowing the United States faces a "dark day" as a consequence of its actions.
ITV News understands the number of staff at the UK's embassies in Iran and Iraq are being significantly reduced as a precaution.
On Monday, as many as a million mourners lined the streets of Iran's capital as Gen Soleimani's coffin passed through Tehran.
President Donald Trump had earlier threatened sanctions against Iraq if the 5,200 US troops were forced to go.
US troops were instrumental in Iraq in the fight against so-called Islamic State.
Should foreign forces withdraw from Iraq, there are fears it could lead to the resurgence of the terror organisation.
UK calls for urgent deescalation of tensions
The UK has called for an urgent deescalation as tensions continued to mount in the Middle East after the top Iranian general was assassinated by a US drone on Friday.
Boris Johnson joined the head of NATO, and other world leaders, by urging restraint - and calling on both sides to get around the table to resolve the crisis following the targeted killing of Iranian Revolutionary Guard General Qassem Soleimani.
Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab called on all sides to diffuse the crisis as the UK attempts to walk a difficult diplomatic tightrope, trying to placate allies in the United States and the Middle East.
Mr Raab - who spoke to his Iranian counterpart Mohammed Javad Zarif on Monday - said the UK was stressing the importance of "de-escalating the tensions and finding a diplomatic way through this crisis" in talks with world leaders and foreign ministers.