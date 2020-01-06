US denies it will withdraw troops from Iraq despite letter suggesting it will do so

The US will not pull its troops out of Iraq the country's Defence Secretary has said, despite a letter from a US general there appearing to suggest it would.

The letter said US troops would be "repositioning over the course of the coming days and weeks to prepare for onward movement".

The confusion came amid threats to American forces after the US killed top Iranian commander Qassem Soleimani in Baghdad on Friday.

The document follows a non-binding vote by the Iraqi parliament calling for American forces to leave the Middle Eastern nation.

The letter appeared to have been sent by Brigadier General William H Seely, head of the US military's task force in Iraq, to Abdul Amir, the deputy director of Combined Joint Operations.

But Defence Secretary Mark Esper told reporters the US is not pulling troops out of Iraq.