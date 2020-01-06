Windy and wet for a time, but mild tomorrow

This Evening and Tonight: Rain soon clearing the far southeast, whilst showers become confined to the far north. Clear spells and turning chilly, with some frost in rural spots and a few fog patches in the south. Wet and windy in the northwest later.

Tuesday: Rain in the northwest, heavy at times, moving southeastwards through the day. Windy, with gales in the north and severe gales in exposed spots. Gusts could reach 75mph. Very mild for most with temperatures several degrees about average.