Adorable moment Antarctic penguins lose friend captured on film by researchers

Researchers in Antarctica have captured on film the adorable moment a pair of penguins lose their friend on the ice.

The trio were walking across an area of the frozen continent, when one of them appears to slip down a shaft.

Unbeknown to its companions, they continue before frantically searching around for the missing bird.

The footage was filmed by the Australian Antarctic Programme, a mission funded by the Canberra government with the aim to undertake science programs and research projects to contribute to an understanding of Antarctica and the Southern Ocean.

Several countries have bases near the southern pole, where it is so cold life struggles to thrive.