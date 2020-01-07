Summer 2019's heatwaves saw almost 900 ‘excess deaths’

Almost 900 “excess deaths” are thought to have occurred during the heatwaves of summer 2019, official data shows - the highest for three years.

There were an estimated 892 excess deaths - that is more than the expected baseline mortality - in the over-65s over summer last year, Public Health England (PHE) said, linked, they believe to the hot spells.

This is the highest number since 2016 when 908 excess deaths were recorded.

The number of deaths appeared to spike on the hottest day of the summer – July 25 - according to provisional data released by the Office for National Statistics (ONS) last October.