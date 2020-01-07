Joker leads Bafta nominations but 'disappointment' at lack of diversity

Joker leads the Bafta nominations with 11 nods, but there are no female directors or non-white actors nominated. Credit: AP

Joker leads the nominations at the Bafta film awards with 11 nods, but there is "disappointment" at the lack of nominations for female directors and that all acting nominees are white. Joker star Joaquin Phoenix is in the running for best actor, and the movie has also been nominated for best film, best adapted screenplay and Todd Philips for best director. The other best director Bafta nominees are Sam Mendes for 1917, Martin Scorsese for The Irishman, Quentin Tarantino for Once Upon A Time... In Hollywood and Bong Joon-Ho for Parasite. However Little Women's Greta Gerwig has not been nominated in the director category, which is an all-male line-up, and no films made by women have been nominated in the best film category.

Greta Gerwig has not been nominated for best director for her film Little Women. Credit: AP

And there is criticism that all acting nominees are white, with two nominations each for Scarlett Johansson and Margot Robbie. Phoenix will compete with Once Upon A Time star Leonardo DiCaprio, Marriage Story's Adam Driver, Rocketman star Taron Egerton and Jonathan Pryce for The Two Popes in the leading actor category. While the nominees for the leading actress Bafta are Jessie Buckley for Wild Rose, Scarlett Johansson for Marriage Story, Saoirse Ronan for Little Women, Charlize Theron for Bombshell and Renee Zellweger for Judy. Margot Robbie scored two nominations in the supporting actress category for her roles in Bombshell and Once Upon A Time... In Hollywood. The other nominees are Laura Dern for Marriage Story, Scarlett Johansson for Jojo Rabbit and Florence Pugh for Little Women. The supporting actor nominees are Tom Hanks for A Beautiful Day In The Neighborhood, Sir Anthony Hopkins for The Two Popes, Al Pacino for The Irishman, Joe Pesci for The Irishman and Brad Pitt, Once Upon A Time ... In Hollywood.

Scarlett Johansson and Margot Robbie have both been nominated twice. Credit: AP

Joker's 11 nominations is closely followed by Martin Scorsese's gangster epic The Irishman and Quentin Tarantino's ninth film Once Upon A Time... In Hollywood, which both scored ten nominations and will also compete in the best film category. Sir Sam Mendes' war film 1917, which triumphed at the Golden Globes on Sunday, and Korean film Parasite, make up the best film category nominations.

Laura Dern won a Golden Globe for her supporting actress role in Marriage Story. Credit: AP