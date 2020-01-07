Boris Johnson renews push to get his Brexit deal through Parliament

Boris Johnson’s Brexit deal returns to the Commons on Tuesday as the Government resumes its push to drive through Britain’s departure from the EU by the end of the month. MPs, returning to Westminster following their Christmas break, begin three days of detailed debate on the Withdrawal Agreement Bill (WAB) with the House expected to sit late into the night. Opposition parties have tabled a number of amendments to the legislation, but with the Government now enjoying a Commons majority of 80 they look unlikely to succeed. The Prime Minister is determined to deliver on his general election manifesto promise to “get Brexit done” by January 31.

MPs backed the Withdrawal Agreement Bill at second reading before Christmas Credit: House of Commons/PA

The WAB has already cleared its first Commons hurdle, passing its second reading vote before Christmas with a majority of 124. The Government now wants it to complete its remaining stages in the lower House by the end of business on Thursday. It would then go to the Lords next week, with ministers confident it can conclude its passage through Parliament in time for it to be ratified by the European Parliament by the end of the month. That would mean the UK leaving the EU on January 31, with a deal in place covering citizens’ rights, the Irish border and Britain’s “divorce bill” of about £30 billion. It will also mark the start of an 11-month transition period, during which the UK will continue to follow EU rules, while negotiations take place on a free trade agreement. Senior EU figures, including chief negotiator Michel Barnier, have warned that completing a deal in such a tight time-frame is likely to prove impossible.

Michel Barnier has warned it will be difficult to agree a trade deal by the end of the year Credit: Stefan Rousseau/PA