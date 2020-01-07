CES tech event huge opportunity for UK business, says trade minister

Technology convention CES is a “huge opportunity” for British businesses to showcase themselves to the world, the UK’s International Trade Minister has said.

Graham Stuart is leading an official delegation of 67 companies representing the UK at the Las Vegas tech show, which opens on Tuesday.

The four-day event attracts more than 150,000 visitors and is one of the biggest events in the industry calendar.

Among the firms in the UK delegation is Edinburgh-based Speech Graphics, whose audio-based facial animation and lip-sync technology is used in video games.

The group also includes Moonbeam, a company from Hull behind a wearable device which monitors and logs the emotional wellbeing of wearers on the go.

They will appear alongside the likes of Google, Sony and Samsung on the show floor of the convention.