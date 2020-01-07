Donald Trump: Withdrawal of troops from Iraq would be 'worst thing'

The withdrawal of US troops from Iraq would be the "worst thing", Donald Trump has said.

The US President's words came on the day Iraq's outgoing Prime Minister said American forces must pull out.

Speaking to reporters alongside Greece's PM in a meeting which was dominated by the US's assassination of Iran's top general, Mr Trump said the killing of Qassem Soleimani saved a lot of lives because he was planning a "very big" and "very bad" attack.

He continued that the operation had been based on what he called tremendous information about his plans to attack US interests.

The US President went on to warn Iran it will "suffer the consequences very strongly” if it does “anything thing they shouldn’t be doing”, such as launching a retaliation.

He added the US is “prepared to attack” as US Defence Secretary Mark Esper earlier said retaliation should be expected following the assassination General Soleimani in Baghdad on Friday.

President Trump had threatened to target cultural sites in Iran – which would violate international law – but said on Tuesday he “likes to obey the law”, suggesting this would not happen.

However, he continued: “They're [Iran] allowed to kill our people, they're allowed to maim our people, they're allowed to blow up everything that we have,” he told reports in the White House.

“And we are, according to various laws, supposed to be very careful with their cultural heritage and you know what if that's what the law is - l like to obey the law - but think about it they kill our people they blow up our people then we have to be very gentle with their cultural institutions but I'm OK with it.”

He later added: “If Iran does anything they shouldn't be doing they're going to be suffering the consequences and very strongly.”