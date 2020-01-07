- ITV Report
-
Donald Trump: Withdrawal of troops from Iraq would be 'worst thing'
The withdrawal of US troops from Iraq would be the "worst thing", Donald Trump has said.
The US President's words came on the day Iraq's outgoing Prime Minister said American forces must pull out.
Speaking to reporters alongside Greece's PM in a meeting which was dominated by the US's assassination of Iran's top general, Mr Trump said the killing of Qassem Soleimani saved a lot of lives because he was planning a "very big" and "very bad" attack.
He continued that the operation had been based on what he called tremendous information about his plans to attack US interests.
The US President went on to warn Iran it will "suffer the consequences very strongly” if it does “anything thing they shouldn’t be doing”, such as launching a retaliation.
He added the US is “prepared to attack” as US Defence Secretary Mark Esper earlier said retaliation should be expected following the assassination General Soleimani in Baghdad on Friday.
President Trump had threatened to target cultural sites in Iran – which would violate international law – but said on Tuesday he “likes to obey the law”, suggesting this would not happen.
However, he continued: “They're [Iran] allowed to kill our people, they're allowed to maim our people, they're allowed to blow up everything that we have,” he told reports in the White House.
“And we are, according to various laws, supposed to be very careful with their cultural heritage and you know what if that's what the law is - l like to obey the law - but think about it they kill our people they blow up our people then we have to be very gentle with their cultural institutions but I'm OK with it.”
He later added: “If Iran does anything they shouldn't be doing they're going to be suffering the consequences and very strongly.”
The President also claimed he knew nothing of a draft letter from a senior military officer that appeared to suggest plans for the withdrawal of US troops were under way.
He said he did not know if the letter – reportedly a mistake that should not have been sent – was a “hoax” and asked Secretary of State Mike Pompeo “was it unsigned or what?”
Although he appeared alongside Mr Trump, earlier in the day Mr Pompeo said the decision to kill Soleimani was the "right decision, we got it right."
Speaking to reporters, he said: "What we could see were continuing efforts on behalf of this terrorist to build out a network of campaign activities, that were going to potentially lead to the deaths of many more Americans."
The US blames Soleimani for the killing of American troops in Iraq and accused him of plotting new attacks just before his death.
In reaction to President Donald Trump's threat the US would illegally target Iranian cultural sites, Mr Pompeo said: "Every target that's being reviewed, every effort that's being made will be conducted inside the international rules of law."
He added: "At the end our policy is about protecting and defending the homeland and securing American lives, I know that the efforts we have taken, not only last week with the strike against Soleimani, but the strategy we have deployed has saved American lives."
Earlier on Tuesday, a stampede at the funeral procession for Gen Soleimani left at least 56 people dead and 213 injured, state television reported.
It is estimated up to a million people have taken to the streets to pay tribute to the former Quds commander in his hometown of Kerman in Iran.
Mourners dressed in black and carried posters bearing the image of Soleimani, a man whose slaying prompted Iran’s supreme leader to weep over his casket.
There is no information as to what set off the stampede.
Meanwhile Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab travelled to Brussels to "de-escalate" the situation with his European counterparts, as he said the only winners of any potential war with Iran would be ISIS.
Speaking to reporters from RAF Northolt, he said: "What we are looking to do is to de-escalate the tensions with Iran.
"We are concerned that if we see a full-blown war, it would be very damaging and actually the terrorists, in particular Daesh (ISIS) would be the only winners."
Mr Raab spoke on Monday to his Iranian counterpart, Mohammed Javad Zarif, to stress the need for a diplomatic resolution to avoid a renewed conflict in the region.
MPs were updated on the latest situation in the region, on the first day back after the Christmas break.
Defence Secretary Ben Wallace has said the government has taken "urgent measures" to protect British personnel in Iran, including putting helicopters and ships in the region on standby.
He told the Commons: "General Soleimani was no friend or our allies in the region, he was not an advocate of a more peaceful or prosperous Middle East."
"Further conflict is in no one's interest, the only beneficiary would be the terrorists and extremists seeking to use the chaos as cover to advance their abhorrent objectives," Mr Wallace added.