Harry and Meghan carry out first royal engagement of the decade with visit to Canada House to say thanks

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have begun their first royal engagement of the new decade – visiting the Canadian High Commission to thank them for the warm hospitality of their homeland.

Harry and Meghan have recently returned from an extended private break in Canada with their eight-month-old son Archie.

The couple travelled to Canada House in London to meet staff in person and were warmly greeted by Janice Charette, Canada’s High Commissioner to the UK, and her deputy Sarah Fountain Smith, when they arrived.