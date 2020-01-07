Father walks bride down aisle 10 days after becoming paralysed by brain tumour

A father who was paralysed just days before his daughter's wedding has managed to see her down the aisle.

Peter James, 59, had a seizure in the run up to the ceremony; it froze the right side of his body leaving him struggling to walk.

It came just months after he was diagnosed with an inoperable brain tumour following the loss of his spatial awareness.

In August Mr James was told doctors would not be able to remove the growth on his brain.

Despite that, and undergoing chemotherapy, he set himself a target of walking his daughter down the aisle on December 6.

But just 10 days before the ceremony in Gower near Swansea, Mr James suffered a seizure caused by a bleed in one of the tumours which resulted in him losing the use of his right arm and leg.