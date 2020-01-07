Iran Guard leader threatens to ‘set ablaze’ US-backed places as more than one million people attend Soleimani funeral

The leader of Iran’s Revolutionary Guard has threatened to “set ablaze” places supported by the United States over the killing of General Qassem Soleimani last week.

Hossein Salami made the pledge before a crowd of thousands gathered in a central square in the slain general’s hometown of Kerman.

He said as a martyr, Soleimani represented an even greater threat to Iran’s enemies- including longtime regional foe Israel.

“We will take revenge. We will set ablaze where they like,” Salami said, drawing the cries of “death to Israel”.

His vow mirrored the demands of top Iranian officials — from Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei to others — as well as supporters across the Islamic Republic, demanding retaliation against America for a slaying that has drastically raised tensions across the Middle East.